RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — More than a dozen people were arrested Saturday for taking part in a cockfighting ring on Saturday.

Dorchester County sheriff’s deputies responded at 12:40 p.m. to a location on Clayton Lane in Ridgeville and found several people under a large canopy gathered around a cockfighting ring with roosters actively fighting.

Several people were detained. “Some participants were seen fleeing in the woods,” officials said.

As of 7:40 p.m., 18 people had been arrested and taken to the Dorchester County Detention Center for processing and booking.

“In addition, 35 citations have been issued,” the agency said.

Animal control crews collected carcasses of dead roosters and confiscated those that were still alive. Officials said the scene is active and an investigation is ongoing.