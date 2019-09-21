Deputies continue to investigate deadly SC bar shooting, provide more details

LANCASTER, SC (WBTW/CNN NEWSOURCE/WLTX) – Deputies continue to investigate the deadly shooting at a bar in Lancaster early Saturday morning and are releasing more details about the circumstances.

Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile held a press conference Saturday, where he explained the shooting is believed to have stemmed from a months-long disagreement between two people.

“I don’t think most of these people were intended victims,” Faile said. “A lot of them were at the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Two adult men were killed in the gunfire. Four were treated at a local hospital, and four others were airlifted out. Another was treated and released after falling down while trying to flee.

The gunfire broke out at around 2:15 Saturday morning at the Old Skool Sports Bar and Grill. Shots were fired inside and outside the bar.

CBS affiliate WLTX in Columbia reports 39-year-old Henry Lee Colvin, from Rock Hill, SC, and 38-year-old Aaron Harris from Kershaw, SC as the two men who died.

Deputies are looking for a person of interest, but no arrests have been made yet, Sheriff Faile said.

“We want to encourage anyone else who was present to make contact with us so we can speak with them and see what they saw or heard or what they can tell us,” Sheriff Faile said. “We do have leads on a suspect at this time. We are in the process of doing all we can to locate this person.”

Sheriff Faile also addressed whether or not he considered this a ‘mass shooting.’

“I know one of the questions may be, was this a mass shooting,” he started. I’ll just say up front that I don’t think all of these people were intended victims. I believe it was one person targeting another and unfortunately, we had 10 victims shot.”

