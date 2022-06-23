CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Orange County deputies say a man accidentally shot himself during a traffic stop on Wednesday.

Deputies said they attempted to stop the man for reckless driving at about 3 p.m. on old NC Highway 86 South near Arthur Minnis Road. They say he was driving 70 mph in a 45 mph zone.

He continued to drive recklessly until reaching the Carrboro city limits, according to officials.

The vehicle came to a stop near McDougal Middle School on Old Fayetteville Road, deputies said.

When deputies approached the car, they said the driver had shot himself by accidentally discharging his firearm during the chase.

Kyreh Jasan Lloyd, 28, of Mebane, has been charged with two felonies — operating a motor vehicle while fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, and carrying a concealed weapon.

He was previously convicted of carrying a concealed gun in Orange County in October 2015.

Records show he also has an extensive criminal history including more than 10 orders for arrest for failing to appear in court.

Deputies said at the time of Wednesday’s incident, he was out on bond for two charges from Jan. 4 of this year — possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine and a carrying a concealed weapon.

Charging documents mention two handguns in the second charge, including a Glock 9 mm and a 9 mm “ghost” handgun.

A passenger in the car told deputies Lloyd shot himself accidentally while trying to disassemble the Glock handgun before being pulled over because he mistakenly thought it wasn’t a crime to have a disassembled gun.

Lloyd is also charged with misdemeanor child abuse by creating a risk of physical injury when he discharged the gun inside a car where a child was present while fleeing from law enforcement, driving while license revoked and failure to properly secure a child in an appropriate safety seat.