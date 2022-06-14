TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A shoplifting duo nearly made off with more than $1,200 worth of merchandise from a Walmart in Tarboro over the weekend, officials said.

The incident was reported Sunday at the Walmart at 110 River Oaks Drive in Tarboro, according to the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office.

A man and woman were spotted taking items from the store, deputies said.

After getting out of the store with the stolen loot, the duo “jumped into a vehicle and took off,” according to authorities.

However, deputies later found the car and stopped it, catching the pair.

The two took $1,232.48 worth of items from the store, which were then returned to Walmart, according to authorities.

Keisha Boone, 34, and Chavis Shamble, 47, both of Pitt County were arrested.

Both were charged with felony larceny and held in the Edgecombe County Jail.

Boone had two existing warrants from Pitt County, deputies said.

Shamble was held on a $5,000 bond. Boone was jailed on an $11,000 secured bond.