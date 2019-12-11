Deputies find about $3 million hidden in barrels of raw pork shoulder on tractor-trailer in North Carolina

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina deputies found about $3 million hidden among pork shoulders in a tractor-trailer believed to be headed for the Mexican border, according to the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday, a tractor-trailer was headed south on Interstate 85 when a Cleveland County deputy with the Community Interdiction Team pulled it over for failure to maintain its lane and impeding the flow of traffic.

After an alert from a K-9, the deputy had the tractor-trailer move to a safe location for a search.

During the search, the sheriff’s office uncovered about $3 million in cash inside barrels of raw pork shoulder.

The sheriff’s office believes the money was connected to drug sales in the United States and being hauled back to the U.S.-Mexico border.