BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Beaufort County deputies are investigating after human remains were found Monday evening.

Beaufort County Sheriff’s deputies said they discovered the human remains in a wooded area near a marsh off Broad River Drive in Shell Point.

The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office also responded to the scene.

The remains were found in an “advanced stage of decomposition,” and the victim’s identity and cause of death are unknown at this time.

An autopsy will be performed at the Medical University of South Carolina to help in determining the cause of death and the decedent’s identity.

More information is due to be released as it becomes available.