BROADWAY, N.C. (WNCN) — A house fire broke out on Sunday morning in Harnett County, killing five people, including a dad and his two children, officials say.

The house fire was reported around 8 a.m. off Camp Ground Lane in Broadway. The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Marshal’s Office are still on the scene.

Around 3:15 p.m., officials released the identities of those from the Breymeyer family who died in the fire.

Deputies said a married couple, Michael Breymeyer, 74, and Tammy Breymeyer, 58, died in the blaze.

Also, Daniel Garner, 39, and his two juvenile sons died in the fire, deputies said.

The Breymeyers were married and lived together at the home, according to deputies. Daniel Garner was a family friend who was staying with them at the time, according to deputies.

A CBS 17 crew at the scene said the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office blocked off the road at Camp Ground Lane.

(Mariah Ellis/CBS 17)

So far, no information has been released on how the fire started.