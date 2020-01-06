Deputies ID man found dead in Columbus County

TABOR CITY, NC (WBTW) – Deputies have identified a man found dead in Columbus County.
The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as Dave Timothy Singleton, 44, of South Carolina.
Singleton’s body was found in a wooded area in the 5800 block of Ramsey Ford Road around 5:15 p.m. on December 12, the sheriff’s office said. Foul play is suspected in Singleton’s death.
Anyone with information, is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.
