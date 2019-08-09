Deputies in NC looking for five wanted sex offenders

PITT COUNTY, NC (WNCT/WBTW) – On Thursday, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said it needs the public’s help to find five wanted men who are charged with sex offenses and violent crimes.

Investigators say the five men pictured in this story are all registered sex offenders who each have at least one charge of a sex offender violation, while some of the men are also charged with violent crimes:

Chad Cortez Barrett- wanted since December 2018 for sex offender violation

Darryl Lamont Moye- wanted since December 2018 for sex offender violation and other violent offenses

Jose Juan Perez- wanted since April 2002 for sex offender violation. Police say Perez is known to use multiple false names.

Travis Lamont Phillips- wanted since April 2019 for sex offender violation and other violent offenses.

Christopher Derrell Wooden- wanted since March 2019 for sex offender violation

If you see or know the location of any of these men, call Pitt County Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777, or email them at www.p3tips.com, or report it on your smartphone on the “P3Tips” app.

Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for tips that lead to the arrest and conviction of a suspect.

