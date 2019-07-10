Deputies in NC search for ‘peeping Tom’ spotted on camera exposing himself

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County deputies say they’re looking for a peeping Tom spotted on a home surveillance camera.

The image has been making its way around neighborhood social media pages and community forums. Cameras captured a man who appears to have his pants undone standing on a porch right near the windows of a home. Wake County deputies say it happened in the Wood Spring neighborhood near North Raleigh on 2:22 a.m. July 6.

Michael Wright learned about the incident from his mom. “I was the only one at home and told me if I left to lock up, and told me the story about somebody going around and exposing himself,” he said, adding, “I don’t even know what to think.”

Some people who live in the area say they’re concerned about the children who live in the neighborhood. Until investigators figure out who this man is, neighbors, say they’re watching for anything out of the ordinary and watching out for each other.