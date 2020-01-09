SC juvenile sisters found, are safe after being reported missing

UPDATE:

COLLETON COUNTY, SC (WCBD) – Authorities say the sisters have been found and are safe.

Photos via WCBD

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in South Carolina are searching for missing juvenile sisters who were last seen at their home the night of Jan. 8.

According to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, Kendal Rain Wiggins, 15 and her sister Sierra Taylor Wiggins, 8, were last seen at their home in Colleton County around 11:00 p.m.

Deputies say both could be in the area of Dorchester County.

If you or someone you know has information on the whereabouts of these children please contact the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at 843-549-2211.