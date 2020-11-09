Deputies investigate after guns stolen from Scotland County gun shop

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Deputies are investigating after guns were stolen from a gun shop in Scotland County Saturday, according to Capt. Kevin Cribb with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

A suspect(s) allegedly broke through the wall to Mid Shop Guns in Wagram around 3:54 a.m. and stole an undisclosed amount of firearms, according to deputies.

The incident was caught on surveillance video inside and outside of the gun shop.

No suspects have been named and no arrests have been made. Deputies also didn’t provide a vehicle description. The incident remains under investigation.

