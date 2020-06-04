Deputies investigate deadly armed robbery in Robeson County

MAXTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating after a man was shot and killed during an armed robbery in Maxton Wednesday.

Deputies responded to the 4000 block of Red Hill Rd. in Maxton around 2:37 a.m. Wednesday in reference to a shooting and armed robbery. When deputies arrived, they found Alexander H. Locklear, 34, of Maxton, inside the home with a gunshot wound, officials said.

Locklear was taken to Scotland Memorial Hospital where he died from his injuries, deputies said.

A suspect was not named by officials. Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.