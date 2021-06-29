Deputies investigate death in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Deputies are investigating a death in Robeson County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies were called at about 9:44 a.m. to the 100 block of Freeman Drive in Maxton after a man was found dead in a front yard, according to the sheriff’s office.

Scottie Oxendine, 33, of Maxton, was found when a deputy arrived to “serve civil process,” according to the sheriff’s office.

No cause of death has been released. The incident is being investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.

