Deputies investigate following fatal officer-involved shooting at North Charleston club

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies responded to a call in reference to an officer being shot at North Charleston club early Saturday morning.

The call was received at around 1:34 a.m.

The shooting happened at an establishment known as New Jack City, which has operated under various names in the past, according to police.

Once law enforcement arrived on scene, they were able to identify the victim as a security guard employed at the business.

Officials say the victim died as a result of the shooting.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the scene to recover evidence and gather statements from witnesses.

This is a developing story. Count on us for more updates as they’re made available.