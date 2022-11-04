CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Human remains were found inside a mobile home in Hollywood that was destroyed by fire Thursday night, according to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

There is no indication of arson or foul play in the fire, which happened at about 11:30 p.m. at the home on Edgar Tumbleson Road, but an investigation is underway, the sheriff’s office said. The home was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

“Investigators determined that electricity had been shut off at the home,” sheriff’s office spokesperson Andrew Knapp said.

The person’s identity will be released by the Charleston County Coroner.

This is a developing story.