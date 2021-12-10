Deputies investigating after Lumberton man found dead in vehicle

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County authorities are investigating after a Lumberton man was found dead inside a vehicle early Friday morning.

Frankie Decarlos Scott, 43, was found dead after Robeson County sheriff’s deputies responded about 3 a.m. to an area in the 100 block of Suggs Road in Lumberton to investigate a report of an unresponsive person in a vehicle, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

The case is being investigated by the sheriff’s office’s homicide division. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.

No other information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.