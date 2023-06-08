Security footage released by GCSO show the suspect before and after the alleged burglary at Victory Christian Fellowship.

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Georgetown County authorities are investigating the theft of lawn maintenance equipment from a church on Academy Avenue.

Deputies have asked for the community’s help in identifying a man accused of stealing the items from the Victory Christian Fellowship church. The break-in and theft happened at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the sheriff’s office.

The stolen items included a Husqvarna string trimmer and a Poulan leaf blower.

Surveillance images released by the sheriff’s office show the suspect with a bicycle before the break-in and leaving with the stolen items afterward.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-546-5102.