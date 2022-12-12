ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man on Friday after three first responders were wounded while responding to a house fire in Rowan County, authorities said.

According to the sheriff’s office, firefighters responding to the fire in Rockwell found Ronald Green, 45, at the back of the house with a shotgun. Officials said he shot a firefighter and then started shooting again when law enforcement arrived, hitting Officer M.A. Corl in the face and stomach. He then fired on deputies, hitting one in the hand. Officers returned fire, killing Green.

All of the injured first responders are recovering, the sheriff’s office said.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the incident, while the sheriff’s department conducts an internal investigation.

Granite-Quarry-Faith Police released the following statement.

“We would like to acknowledge and thank all for the support we have received from the community, our friends and family, from our families in the fire service, our families in the law enforcement community, and the Rowan County Emergency Services Division. This has been a very emotional time for everyone involved and we wanted to let everyone know our injured firefighter is doing well along with the other firefighters that were with him. Officer Corl is also doing well. We kindly ask for your continued support and prayers as our members continue to recover. ”