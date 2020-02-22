Deputies looking for man who stole SUV, dog in South Carolina

OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies in Oconee County are looking for a man they say stole an SUV and a dog from a home near Seneca early Saturday morning.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home on Forest Drive for a stolen vehicle.

The victim told deputies that she was awakened by her dogs barking and when she looked outside she saw someone get into her vehicle and drive away.

(From: Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Security cameras captured the suspect on the property around 2:45am wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans, and a blue and white hat, deputies said.

Around 20 minutes later, deputies said the suspect got into the SUV and began backing out of the driveway.

The sheriff’s office said he then stopped the SUV and pulled a black Labrador dog from the garage, put the dog in the vehicle, and drove away.

Later Saturday morning, deputies said the dog and the vehicle were both found at Tillman Place Apartments in Clemson.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.