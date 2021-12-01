Deputies looking for whoever drowned cat in Lowcountry pond

BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Lowcountry authorities are seeking answers in the drowning of a stray cat.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, the cat was found dead inside a trap submerged in a pond by the Magnolia Park apartments.

Deputies said Beaufort County Animal Services went to the apartment complex on Nov. 23 after getting a report of a stray cat on the property. They set up a trap, but when they returned the next day to retrieve it, the trap was missing.

Deputies responded later and, along with the animal control officers, found the cat dead in the pond. Officials then determined that cat had drowned.

As of Wednesday afternoon, no suspects had been identified. The Hilton Head Humane Association has offered a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

The sheriff’s office said tips can be forwarded to Sgt. Dario Sosa at 843-255-3435. Information can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111 or through the P3 Tips app.