Deputies: Lumberton man bit investigator on the arm during drug investigation

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Lumberton man allegedly bit an investigator on the arm during a drug investigation, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies searched a room at the Atkinson Inn in Lumberton Tuesday and seized prescription pills, drug paraphernalia and money.

During the investigation, Phillip Walters, 52, of Lumberton assaulted an investigator and bit him on the arm, deputies said. Walters was charged with assault on a law enforcement officer inflicting serious injury and resisting a public officer. He’s held in the Robeson County Detention Center on a $200,000 secured bond.

The investigator received treatment for his injuries.

Sterling Flowers, 31, of Lumberton, was also arrested and charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to deputies. He was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center on a $100,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information about weapons or drug activity in Robeson County is asked to call the drug enforcement division at 910-671-3191.