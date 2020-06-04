Deputies: Lumberton man set woman’s home on fire, stole her car

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A Lumberton man is accused of setting a woman’s home on fire and then stealing her car, deputies said.

Monday night around 10:47 p.m., crews responded to a structure fire in the 400 block of Rolling Ln. in Lumberton. The homeowner also reported her vehicle was stolen, deputies said.

Wallace Kinlaw Jr., 57, of Lumberton, was arrested Tuesday and charged with second degree arson and unauthorized use of motor vehicle.

Kinlaw was taken to the Robeson County Detention Center with a $50,000 secured bond.

Robeson County Emergency Operations Center, North Carolina State Highway Patrol, East Howellsville Fire Department, and multiple other fire departments assisted with the investigation.