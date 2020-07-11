Deputies: Lumberton residents charged for illegal gambling machines

BRUNSWICK, N.C. (WBTW) — Two Lumberton residents were charged after deputies in Columbus County, North Carolina received multiple complaints of illegal gambling machines.

According to deputies, officials conducted a search warrant at the Tiger Mart in the 1400 block of Vinson Blvd. in Brunswick on July 1. During the search, four illegal gambling machines were seized.

Magd Adel Mulhi Shammakh, 19, and Adel Mulhi Shammakh, 53, both of Lumberton, were arrested and charged with two misdemeanor counts of operating video gaming machines.

Both were taken to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Center and were given a $2,000 secured bond.

