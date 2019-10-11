Deputies: Man arrested after ‘hand to hand drug transaction,’ drugs seized in Robeson Co.

PEMBROKE, NC (WBTW) – A man has been arrested following a “hand to hand drug transaction” and the seizure of drugs in Robeson County, deputies said.

Drug Enforcement Division investigators with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office reportedly “observed a hand to hand drug transaction” in the parking lot of a restaurant in Pembroke, the RCSO said. Investigators tried to stop a 2013 Hyundai Genesis that was repeatedly involved.

The vehicle pulled in to the parking lot of an auto parts store on 3rd Street and stopped “after a vehicle pursuit,” according to the RCSO. Investigators conducted a search of the vehicle and the people inside. Marijuana, suboxone strips and fentanyl patches were reportedly found and seized.

A home on Cypress Lane in Pembroke was search “as part of the investigation,” the RCSO said. Investigators reportedly located and seized 2,271 prescription pills, which included Oxycodone, Xanax, Oxymorphone and Methadone. Fentanyl patches and suboxone strips were also reportedly found at the location.

The RCSO also said investigators seized about $18,301 in cash and a 2005 Maserati.

Jeffrey Randall Brooks, Jr. (photo: Robeson County Sheriff’s Office)

Jeffrey Randall Brooks, Jr., 39, of Pembroke, was arrested and charged with the following:

trafficking opium or heroin

possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance

possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule III controlled substance

possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule IV controlled substance

misdemeanor possession of marijuana

possession of drug paraphernalia

driving without license

careless and reckless driving

failure to stop at a stop light

displaying fictitious license plates

Brooks was booked in to the Robeson County Detention Center and given a $750,000 bond.

