Man wanted in brother’s murder in Scotland County

SCOTLAND COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – A man is wanted in connection with the Thursday morning shooting death of his brother, according to Capt. Kevin Cribb with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

Frankie Davenport, 51, was shot and killed inside of a home on Lee’s Mill Road, according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

Jimmy Davenport is wanted in connection with the murder, according to Cribb.

Jimmy Davenport is charged with first-degree murder and six other felonies in connection with the shooting.

Jimmy Davenport’s location is unknown, but he is known to frequent Maxton, Rowland, and Laurinburg, according to Cribb. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees him or has information is asked to call 911.

LATEST HEADLINES: