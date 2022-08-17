HILDEBRAN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Newton, North Carolina, arrested Monday during a traffic stop in Catawba County ordered three children in the vehicle to hide bags of narcotics in their pockets and to sit on a firearm, sheriff’s deputies said.

Alvin Linebarger, 36, is accused of trafficking cocaine, three counts of misdemeanor child abuse and several other crimes, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident happened along Highway 70-A when an investigator stopped Linebarger’s car for committing several traffic violations.

(Courtesy: Catawba County Sheriff’s Office)

Linderbarger had the firearm illegally, deputies said. He was given a $141,000 secured bond.