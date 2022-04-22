SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A man is wanted after shooting a woman in the head Thursday evening in Spartanburg County, according to authorities.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at 11:30 p.m. to a domestic shooting in the parking lot of the Scotchman at 370 Bryant Road, the same parking lot where deputies arrested a murder suspect Thursday morning.

Once deputies arrived on the scene, they located a woman in a vehicle who had been shot in the head. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The victim told deputies that David Solis, 40, of Spartanburg, is the person who shot her. The two know each other.

A violent crime investigator signed warrants on Solis on Friday morning for attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and discharging a firearm into a motor vehicle.

Deputies believe Solis is traveling back to Virginia in a newer silver Chevrolet Malibu that he purchased several weeks ago, but hasn’t registered with the DMV yet.

The sheriff’s office said Solis should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Solis’s location is asked to call Inv. Ken Hammett at (864) 503-4569 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.