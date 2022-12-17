RED SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — Hoke County deputies are asking the public for information after two people were arrested for animal cruelty, the sheriff’s office announced Friday.

On Saturday, Nov. 19, deputies said they responded to the 500 block of Murph McLauchlin Road after receiving complaints about the lack of care of dogs on the property.

After further investigation, they served a search warrant on Thursday, which they said was executed without incident.

Hoke County Animal Control assisted and took possession of multiple dogs at the home, according to the sheriff’s office.

It is not clear how many dogs were taken.

Rachel Dial and Tony Locklear were arrested and charged with three counts of felony animal cruelty.

Dial was issued a $1,500 secured bond and Locklear was issued a $10,000 unsecured bond.

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Mariscal at 910-875-5111.