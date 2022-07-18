HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has turned himself in early Sunday morning in connection to a reported burglary and sexual assault Friday night, according to deputies.

Curtez Rynell Whitaker, 25, of Enfield, is charged with attempted first-degree forcible rape, breaking and entering with intent to terrorize and or injure and assault inflicting serious bodily injury.

Deputies said Whitaker broke into a home off of Highway 48 in the Ringwood community and assaulted an elderly woman.

She was taken to a hospital and remains in stable condition, according to reports.

Investigators said they identified Whitaker as a person of interest Saturday. They said the community was very helpful in identifying him after a social media post showed him on a home surveillance camera in a previous incident one month before.

Deputies said Whitaker cut his hair shortly before turning himself in.

He was taken to the Halifax County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond and has a court date scheduled for July 28.