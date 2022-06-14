CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Sampson County, North Carolina, man was arrested Friday with moonshine, cocaine and marijuana during a raid at his home, deputies said.
Authorities agents seized about four kilograms of cocaine, about 1.8 pounds of marijuana, nine gallons of moonshine, a gun, cash and drug paraphernalia while executing a search warrant at the home on Ira B. Tart Road, which is just east of Dunn, according to a news release from the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office.
David Lee Chance, 66, was charged with trafficking cocaine; possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana; maintaining a dwelling for sale of a controlled substance; altering a gun serial number; possession of marijuana paraphernalia; and possessions/selling of non-tax paid alcohol.
Chance was held on a $75,000 secured bond, the news release said.
Deputies said more arrests are possible as the investigation continues.