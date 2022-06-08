FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 19-year-old for allegedly possessing dozens of stolen checks, bank cards and identification cards.

Deputies were patrolling on Tuesday in the area around Coliseum Inn on Gillespie Street in Fayetteville when a person notified deputies that a man was trespassing in an un-rented room, according to authorities.

When deputies entered the room, they noticed several bank cards and a card skimmer. The sheriff’s office said the suspect, Samuel Maurice Carmichael, initially gave them a fake name and date of birth.

The sheriff’s office said after further investigation it found Carmichael had 62 personal and business checks, 64 bank cards and 15 identification cards — including social security cards, passports and birth certificates.

Carmichael was arrested and taken to the Cumberland County Detention Center. He was charged with: