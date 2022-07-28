DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing several charges following a high-speed chase on Tuesday, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

Records show that 37-year-old Walter Ray Sykes, of Lexington, is charged with running away from a Davidson Couty deputy in his vehicle on Forest Hill Road in Lexington.

Sykes is also accused of assaulting two EMTs by attempting to strike and push an ambulance off of the road.

At the time of the chase, Sykes’ driver’s license was revoked due to impaired driving and his registration was expired.

During the chase, deputies say that Sykes drove at 60 mph in a 35 mph zone while running through a red light and in and out of his lane.

He is charged with the following:

Flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle

Two counts of assaulting emergency medical personnel

Driving while license revoked (impaired revocation)

Expired registration card/tag

Speeding

Reckless driving to endanger

Failure to stop/steady at a red light

Failure to maintain lane control

Sykes was given a $10,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in the Davidson County Courthouse on Aug. 22.