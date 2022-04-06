LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — Franklin County authorities are looking for a man considered armed and dangerous after three people were shot late Tuesday morning, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies responded to a home just after 11:15 a.m. Tuesday to a home in the 100 block of Vineyard Drive outside Louisburg. They arrived to find three people who had been shot.

All three were taken to the hospital, according to a news release.

Todd R. Rogers (Franklin County Sheriff’s Office)

Winstead said the victims were shot in the eye, arm and chest, but did not elaborate beyond that.

Investigators charged Todd Richardson Rogers with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injuries. Rogers is not in custody and should be considered armed and dangerous, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said.

Rogers is the next-door neighbor to where the shooting happened, according to information provided by the sheriff’s office.

The motive is being investigated.

“At this point, we’re not 100-percent sure what led up to it,” said Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Chief of Staff Terry Wright. “I know there was construction going on in the area, and there may have been a disagreement between the parties, but I have not confirmed any motive at all.”

Neighbor Sarah Davis said Jayson was supposed to help her with her car after he finished working on a project. She heard gunshots and then learned her neighbors had been shot.

“We had a bond, this was my people back here, my people, nobody bothers us we don’t bother nobody,” Davis said.

Donna Sanders has lived on Vineyard Drive for two decades and said she was scared to learn someone on the street she’s lived on is accused of shooting other neighbors.

“It makes me want to move from here,” Sanders said. “I mean it’s scary, it’s really scary when it’s just feet down the road.”

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at (919) 496-7867.