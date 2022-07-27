ROWAN COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A woman who allegedly was attempting to set her ex-boyfriend’s house on fire was at the wrong place, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident around 7 a.m. Friday to a home in Rowan County’s Gold Hill community.

Detectives learned a local homeowner saw someone who looked like they were attempting to set a neighbor’s front porch on fire. They called the neighbor, told them what was going on and the victim came outside and saw the fire, according to Rowan County Sheriff Major John Sifford.

The victim also found a propane tank and bundles of wood, the major said.

The victim spotted a woman standing all the way down his long driveway with one of his dogs, according to authorities. The victim went and retrieved a rifle from his home. She drove off when he tried to approach her. The victim was able to get the license plate of the suspect.

Shortly thereafter, another neighbor came over, spoke with the homeowner and said the woman’s description matched that of an ex-girlfriend of his, 49-year-old Stanly County resident Christie Jones.

Deputies went to Jones’ home, interviewed her and she was arrested a short time later. Jones now faces a slew of charges including assault with a deadly weapon, larceny of the dog and first-degree arson.

She received a $100,000 bond.