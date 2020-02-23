Deputies offer $5,000 reward for 34-year-old cold case in South Carolina

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $5,000 reward for a 34-year-old cold case.

Sarah Grace Glisson, 88, was found murdered in her Bluffton home on February 22, 1986.

Investigators would later find out that Glisson was legally blind, lived alone, and was routinely checked on by friends.

Deputies were dispatched to her house after no one heard from her.

Her home was in disarray and deputies found her tied up and deceased.

Glisson died of suffocation as a result of the location of the restraints on her body.

Evidence collected from the scene is being evaluated for additional forensic examination.

Anyone with information on this cold case is asked to contact Major Bob Bromage at 843-255-3402, 843-816-8013 or robertb@bcgov.net or call Crimestoppers at 843-554-1111.

The $5,000 reward will be offered for information leading to an arrest.

