Deputies: Pit bulls break through Lowcountry woman’s doggie door, kill family dog

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A Summerville woman said her dog was killed after two pit bulls broke through a doggy door and attacked the family pet.

Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home around 11:00 p.m. on Thursday after receiving a call about the attack. The dogs were still in the woman’s home when deputies arrived.

They were able to remove the dogs from the home; the family pet had already been killed.

According to a police report from the sheriff’s office, deputies say the dog had dug under the chain-link fence of their own property, then dug under the victim’s fence and entered the home through the doggie door.

Deputies met with the owner of the attacking dogs and issued four citations and a mandatory court appearance. Two citations for the dogs running at large and two for public disturbance.

The report stated the owner had no knowledge of the dogs even being home. She stated the dogs had gotten out earlier that day and were looking for them throughout the evening.

On Friday, the deputy returned to the owner’s home and explained it would be in the best interest of the community, and her dogs, if she signed the dogs over to the shelter to be euthanized.

The dogs were loaded into her car and the deputy followed her to the shelter where the process would take place.