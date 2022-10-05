FOUR OAKS, N.C. (WNCN) — Anthony Whitaker, the principal of Four Oaks Middle School, was arrested Monday by the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of misdemeanor stalking.

A spokesperson for the school district confirmed that Whitaker — now suspended — has been an employee of Johnston County Public Schools for more than 15 years, and is currently the principal of Four Oaks Middle School.

An arrest warrant accused the suspect of “lingering in front of the home after dropping their children off, parking across the street watching victim.”

The warrant also said there were “unsolicited visits at their children’s daycare when not asked to be there.”

A spokesperson for the Johnston County school district said Whitaker began his employment with the district on Oct. 25, 2006.

Whitaker, 44, of Garner, is “suspended with pay while the district reviews the matter,” according to the spokesperson.

According to the school’s website, Whitaker previously served as an assistant band director for Southeast Raleigh High School for 15 years, where he was also an assistant basketball coach for six years.

Whitaker spent six more years teaching fifth graders at Cooper Elementary and moved on to be the assistant principal at Cleveland High School, Selma Elementary and West Clayton Elementary.