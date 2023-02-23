COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — An inmate in a South Carolina prison called in the bomb threat that prompted evacuations at the Colleton County courthouse earlier this month during the double-murder trial of Alex Murdaugh, according to deputies.

The courthouse was evacuated at about noon on Feb. 8 after a male caller claimed there was “a bomb in the judge’s chambers,” according to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office. No threats or devices were found after a search of the building by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division bomb squad.

Authorities said investigators were able to trace the call to Ridgeland Correctional Institue in Jasper County where South Carolina Department of Corrections personnel found a cell phone in the possession of an inmate identified as Joey Dean Coleman.

No direct connection between Coleman and Murdaugh or the Murdaugh trial has been found, the sheriff’s office said.

The investigation is ongoing.