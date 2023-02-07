Deputies said they found 3 kilograms of cocaine with a tax value of $600,000. Photo from Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.

DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was arrested on drug charges after she fled Harnett County deputies and triggered a crash that injured a child and mother in another car on Sunday, deputies say.

The incident began Sunday afternoon when a traffic stop was made at the intersection of Wilson Avenue and Broad Street in Dunn, according to a news release from the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.

While deputies were speaking with the driver, Simoneka Lashay Neal, 28, she sped off in a Range Rover and deputies began to chase her, the news release said.

During the chase, Neal ran a red light at the intersection of Clinton Avenue and Cumberland Street. Her Range Rover crashed into a car with a mother and her child inside, according to deputies.

The car holding the mom and child then smashed into a pickup truck, the news release said.

“After the initial crash, the suspect’s vehicle struck a power pole before crashing near a church,” deputies said in the news release.

The woman and child were injured and taken to a hospital for treatment, officials said.

Deputies said they found 3 kilograms of cocaine with a tax value of $600,000 in Neal’s Range Rover.

Neal, of Homestead, Florida, was charged with three counts of trafficking cocaine, felony maintaining a vehicle and felony speed to elude and she was written a citation for an unsafe movement, according to the news release.

Neal was held in the Harnett County Jail on a $1.5 million bond.

The injured mother and child were later released from hospital care, deputies said.