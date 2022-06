COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies rescued two men who apparently got stranded on Friday while birdwatching at the Donnelly Wildlife Preserve.

According to Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, the two men stranded were stranded on a trail in the preserve as temperatures jumped to nearly 100 degrees.

via Colleton County Sheriff’s Office

“Investigations Division’s, quick thinking, diligent efforts, and caring and compassionate nature never cease to amaze us,” CCSO said in a Tweet on Friday afternoon.