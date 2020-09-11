Deputies: Robeson County man shot and killed neighbor over an argument

RED SPRINGS, NC (WBTW) – A Robeson County man has been charged with first-degree murder after deputies say he shot and killed his neighbor over an argument.

Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call about a shooting at 2 a.m. on Friday at a home on Old Lowery Road in Red Springs.

Deputies found Kelly Hunt, 64, of Red Springs, dead at the scene from his injuries.

Officers with the sheriff’s office SWAT team arrested Charles Locklear Jr., 42, after he entered his home next-door to the shooting. The shooting was the result of a verbal dispute between Locklear and Hunt, investigators said.

Locklear is charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center without bond. Locklear was given a $100,000 secured bond for the firearms offense.



Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division is conducting the investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call (910) 671-3100 or (910) 671-3170.