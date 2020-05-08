Deputies: SC nail salon shut down after violating order

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a nail salon in South Carolina has been shut down after it was caught operating amid the state’s closure of close-contact businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says deputies ticketed the owner of Columbia’s A.M Nail Bar on Wednesday after they got a report that the salon was doing business.

Deputies say they found approximately 25 people inside the salon that had entered through the back door. The front door of the salon had remained closed.

Nail salons and other close-contact businesses are closed during the virus outbreak under an executive order issued by Gov. Henry McMaster.