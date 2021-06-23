Deputies search for 2 missing kids in North Carolina believed to be with noncustodial mother

Waylon Inman and Elijah Inman have been missing since Friday. (HCSO)

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are asking for the public’s help locating two missing children in Henderson County, who are believed to be with their noncustodial mother.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, 3-year-old Waylon Inman and his brother 1-year-old Elijah Inman have been missing from Henderson County since Friday, June 18, 2021.

Waylon Inman (HCSO)

Elijah Inman (HCSO)

They are believed to be in the custody of their mother Emily Ann Brown, who is in violation of a custody order, deputies said.

Emily Ann Brown is believed to be operating a red 1996 Mazda Protégé with NC registration TFV-3451. She is wanted for two counts of Felonious Restraint.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Waylon Inman, Elijah Inman or Emily Ann Brown is asked to contact the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.