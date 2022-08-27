MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are looking for an escaped inmate in Moncks Corner Saturday afternoon.

According to Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, an inmate escaped custody following a medical emergency.

News 2 confirmed with deputies that crews and K-9s are searching in the wooded area off Mitten Lane near Trident’s Moncks Corner Medical Center as of 5 p.m.

The escapee, Ryan Ellis, is a shoplifting suspect.

Ellis is described as a white male that stands 6’2″ tall. He was last seen wearing a blue and white polo with white shorts.

If seen, call 911 or 843-719-4505 immediately.

Limited details are available. Count on 2 for updates.