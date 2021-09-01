Deputies search for missing person who could be in Robeson County

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Deputies in Columbus County are searching for a missing person who could be in Robeson County.

William Derrick Dixon, 64, was last seen at about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at a home on Macedonia Church Road in Evergreen, according to deputies. He was headed to a business in Robeson County, but never showed up and never returned home.

Dixon was last seen driving a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox with North Carolina license plate HD5399K, according to deputies. He has salt and pepper colored hair and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a white tee shirt and black jogging pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office at 910-642-6551.