Deputies search for missing Robeson County woman last seen Monday

LUMBERTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies in Robeson County are searching for a missing woman who was last seen Monday.

According to deputies, Setphanie Nicole Fields, 29, of Lumberton, was reported missing Wednesday evening. She was last seen Monday in the area of Ranger Court in Lumberton.

Fields is 5’6″, 140 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen driving a 1994 GMC Sierra with a North Carolina License plate FMB-5990.

Anyone with information is asked to call 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.