Deputies search for Robeson County man wanted on murder charges after a deadly domestic dispute

ROBESON CO, N.C. (WBTW) – A Robeson County man is wanted on first-degree murder and assault charges after a deadly domestic dispute, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office are looking for Donald Ray McMillian, 46, of Shannon. He faces charges of first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Authorities say, Clayton Cummings, 25, of Shannon, was found shot to death on Thursday at about 10:20 p.m. in a home on Morgan J. Road in Shannon. Another person, a woman, also was found at the home with serious injuries from being assaulted.

The shooting and assault were the result of a domestic dispute, according to the sheriff’s office.

The case is being investigated by Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division.

Anyone with information about the case or the whereabouts of McMillian is asked to contact Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3100 or (910) 671-3170.