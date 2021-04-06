Deputies search for Robeson County man wanted in 2008 murder

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County man is wanted for a 2008 murder, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

James Roscoe McAllister, 30, of Lumber Bridge, is wanted in connection with the shooting in Shannon that killed 23-year-old Daniel Bullard during a home invasion and robbery, deputies said. He’s wanted on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony conspiracy, and second-degree kidnapping.

Bullard was preparing for bed with his girlfriend and their infant child June 25, 2008 when four men entered the home with guns.

A Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) from a DNA profile led the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and Robeson County Sheriff’s Office to re-open the investigation, deputies said.

“Any DNA profile developed from evidence in a case can be searched against other databases which in turn could lead to investigative leads developed from any matching profiles in the database, which is what occurred here,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said. “This should send notice that we don’t give up on any investigation and are always seeking additional information.”

Michael Antwan Morgan, of Lumber Bridge, and Tony Jones, of Red Springs, were arrested and charged for their involvement in the case. Morgan was released from jail in December 2017 and Jones was released in May 2015, deputies said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation at 910-778-5724.