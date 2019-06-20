Deputies search for suspect ‘considered armed and dangerous’ after attempted armed robbery at Robeson County gas station

LUMBERTON AREA, NC (WBTW) – Deputies are searching for a suspect after an attempted armed robbery.

Around 5:50 p.m. Thursday, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of an attempted armed robbery at the One Stop gas station, located at 4410 Alamac Road near Lumberton, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. Upon arriving, the suspect reportedly left the location.

The suspect reportedly left in a Silver Mercury Grand Marquis with a dent in the right front quarter panel, Sheriff Wilkins said. The suspect is “considered armed and dangerous.”

Photo: Robeson County Sheriff’s Office

“This person is believed to be a local and if you know him, have him do the right thing and turn himself in. There is no doubt he will be identified shortly. This robbery did not go as he planned and luckily no one was injured, so it’s best he do the right thing and turn himself in NOW to avoid any further problems.” Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins

On Friday, the RCSO identified the suspect as Abdul Malik Walters, 20, and said Walters’ last known address was in the 600 block of Warwick Mill Road in Lumberton. Warrants have been issued for him for attempted armed robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Anyone with information about the incident or Walters’ location is asked to contact the RCSO at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.